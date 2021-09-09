Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies injured by inmate armed with metal shank

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Three Sedgwick County Sheriff’s detention deputies were assaulted by an inmate armed with a metal shank on Wednesday.

At around 10:20 p.m., two corporals and a deputy were escorting a 56-year-old male inmate to his cell when the inmate produced a metal shank and swung it at the deputy.

A struggle ensued between the deputies and the inmate in an effort to end the assault.

Once the inmate was restrained, he was evaluated by clinic staff and transported to the hospital for treatment. The inmate was later returned to the detention facility. Two of the deputies involved sustained injuries to their hands.

The inmate involved has been in custody since March 3, 2021. He is currently held on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and cruelty to animals.