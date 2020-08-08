Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on suspicion of domestic battery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested by the Wichita Police Department on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office said 27-year-old Kellie Geiger was arrested Saturday after a disturbance with “an intimate partner who she shares a residence with” was reported.

No other details were provided.

Sgt. Lanon Thompson said Geiger has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated. She has worked with the sheriff’s office for six years.

