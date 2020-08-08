Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on suspicion of domestic battery

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested by the Wichita Police Department on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office said 27-year-old Kellie Geiger was arrested Saturday after a disturbance with “an intimate partner who she shares a residence with” was reported.

No other details were provided.

Sgt. Lanon Thompson said Geiger has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated. She has worked with the sheriff’s office for six years.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories