Sedgwick County Sheriff’s detention deputy arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office announced that a detention deputy has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft.

The deputy, Alexander J. Whiteman, has been employed by the Sheriff’s Office for approximately 2 years and 2 months.

The office said the arrest was the result of an investigation into a theft that occurred on Sept. 5, 2019, at the Hidden Lake Golf Course. Whiteman took a range finder from the pro shop. During the investigation into the theft of the range finder, it was discovered Whiteman also took $320 in U.S. currency from a residence on September 5, 2019.

Whiteman was placed on administrative leave at the time of the investigation.

The case was presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday. A warrant for Whiteman’s arrest was issued earlier today, and he was taken into custody.

