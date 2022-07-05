A man and woman were killed in a shooting that happened Saturday, July 2, 2022, on Rock Road. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in a deadly shooting early Saturday in southeast Sedgwick County.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Rock Road between Wichita and Derby. The shooting left a man and woman dead. Another man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Joseph A. Ponse, Jr. and 42-year-old David Baeza were both booked on suspicion of first-degree murder; in commission of a felony. In addition, Baeza was booked on suspicion of carrying a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released the identity of the man and woman killed. The office plans to release more information on the shooting this afternoon.