Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office: Contraband found in detention facility

Contraband. Image courtesy of Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of a housing unit Thursday after a tip was received of possible dangerous contraband in the unit.

Six dangerous weapons commonly referred to as “shanks” were discovered during the search. The weapons are typically fashioned by inmates out of common materials such as a door strike plate or an outlet cover.

The sheriff’s office said they will pursue charges on inmates found in possession of weapons. The investigation will continue on how these weapons were produced and what materials were used.

The office said the search was conducted for the safety and security of the employees working in the detention facility and for the inmates housed in the facility.

