WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. near 45th Street North and Greenwich.

A passerby found a Hispanic man lying next to the road near the train tracks. Responding deputies noticed a gunshot to the man’s body, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The man is approximately 25 to 30 years old.

Look for updates online at KSN and KSN.com.

LATEST STORIES: