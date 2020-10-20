Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office partners with Ring home security

FILE – In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Ernie Field pushes the doorbell on his Ring doorbell camera. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with home security company Ring in an effort to make the community safer.

Device owners will now have the ability to share these videos with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office utilizing the Neighbors App available free for download at the App Store or Google Play.

As an identified public safety user of the Neighbors App, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office can post information about crime and safety alerts, view and comment on public posts within our jurisdiction, and use the video request feature to ask Ring to request video recordings from Ring device owners who are in the area of an active investigation.

Ring users can choose to share information or video recordings when the sheriff’s office uses the video request feature to seek information relevant to an investigation.

Ring will soon send an in-app announcement of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office participation to users through the Neighbors App.

Additional information can be found by clicking here.

LATEST STORIES: