Sedgwick man charged with First degree murder in death of girlfriend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Craig Johnston, 43, of Sedgwick, was charged with First-degree murder, rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated sexual battery Monday.

Johnston was taken into custody about two weeks ago by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office on a second-degree murder charge after law enforcement investigates an alleged domestic dispute. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 40-year-old woman with severe injuries. The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition where she later died of her injuries. Deputies believe her injuries were a result of aggravated battery.

Johnson’s bond is set at $100,000.

