Sedgwick man charged with First degree murder in death of girlfriend

DECATUR, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama woman has been sentenced to more than 700 years in prison after sexually abusing her daughter and step-daughter, Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson says.

Lisa Marie Lesher, 41 of Carrollton, Georgia, formerly of Falkville, Alabama, was sentenced Monday, Nov. 2, to serve 723 years in prison. Judge Stephen F. Brown handed down the sentence, which is the maximum allowed by law in this case.