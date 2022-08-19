WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick, Kansas, man was sentenced on Friday for the murder and sexual assault of his partner.

Sedgwick County officials say Craig Johnston was sentenced to 889 months in prison, which comes out to 74 years and one month. He pleaded no contest to reckless second-degree murder, attempted rape, attempted aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated sexual battery in June 2022.

An affidavit says that on Oct. 23, 2020, around 9:18 a.m., Sedgwick County Dispatch received a call from Johnston saying his wife was unresponsive in the basement of their house in northwest Sedgwick County.

When law enforcement and EMS arrived on the scene, they found a 40-year-old woman in the basement with “critical” injuries to her head and face. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries.

According to the affidavit, Johnston admitted to sexually assaulting the woman while she was unconscious.

Johnston told dispatchers that the woman had fallen down the stairs of the house while he was gone getting cigarettes. He told law enforcement he wanted to take her to a hospital, but she did not want him to.

The affidavit says three days earlier, Johnston told detectives he and the woman visited the home of “Rosie,” who was the last person other than Johnston to see her alive. Detectives talked to Rosie, and she told them Johnston “blacked out” and hit the woman numerous times in the head.

After being confronted with the recording of Rosie’s conversation, he admitted to hitting the woman over the head and in the face.