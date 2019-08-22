Seized drug money used to hire, care fore drug-detecting dog

HAMILTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Meet Speedy, the K-9 officer that the Hamilton County Sheriff’s office paid for with seized drug money.

“In some trafficking cases, they will have large amounts of money with the drugs, and we seize both,” said Sheriff Mike Wilson. “It’s all been funded by drug traffickers, and the county hasn’t paid any towards the dog even in upkeep and everything.”

In 2018, there were 55 drug trafficking stops in Hamilton County. So far this year, they are up to 32 not including personal possession citations. The sheriff said it’s a large number for the county.

“It’s pretty high for us because we’re a small department,” he said. The busiest time is likely yet to come.

Wilson said in October he and K-9 Speedy will be working overtime, because that is when harvest begins in Colorado and marijuana is brought into Kansas. Last year, during the harvest season, they stopped a 210 pound load of marijuana.

Sheriff Wilson said the department is preparing for October and that Speedy is ready to keep the area safe.

“She tries to help keep all the drugs from, in our community as well as other counties and other states,” he said.

