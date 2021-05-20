Wilson man sentenced: 29 years in prison for rape convictions

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Attorney General’s office announced Thursday that a Wilson man has been sentenced to more than 29 years in prison for his conviction on three counts of rape.

Dalton Eberhart, 20, of Wilson, was sentenced Thursday in Ellsworth County District Court by District Judge Steven Johnson to serve 350 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections. Eberhart had pleaded guilty to the charges in February. In addition, Johnson sentenced Eberhart to lifetime post-release supervision and registration as a sex offender.

Dalton Eberhart (Courtesy Ellsworth County Sheriff)

According to the Kansas Attorney General’s office, the crimes took place between June 2019 and May 2020. The case was investigated by the Wilson Police Department, Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Melissa Johnson, Assistant Attorney General Stephanie Plaschka and Ellsworth County Attorney Paul Kasper.