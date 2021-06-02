Sentencing set for man convicted of attempted second-degree murder in Wichita woman’s violent stabbing

Wade Dunn (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wade Dunn, the man convicted of stabbing a woman 30 times back on Sept. 23, 2019, near 17th and Doreen in northeast Wichita, will be sentenced today in Sedgwick County.

Dunn was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, instead of first degree, and guilty of aggravated battery back in April.

During the stabbing, the victim dropped to the ground and begged him to stop. Dunn said he was high on K2 and meth while walking through the victim’s neighborhood. He said he was carrying a knife because he’s “naturally paranoid.” The victim survived the stabbing.

