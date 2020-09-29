Sentencing Tuesday for woman who decapitated ex-boyfriend’s mother

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Rachel Hilyard, who was convicted of killing her ex-boyfriend’s mother in 2017, will be sentenced Tuesday.

She was found guilty of first-degree murder for the death of Micki Davis back in February.

Prosecutors said Hilyard beheaded Davis after the two got into a fight. When police arrived at the scene, Hilyard was hiding inside Davis’ home.

A probable cause affidavit later detailed the events that led up to the decapitation of 63-year-old Micki Davis. The affidavit said Hilyard was covered with blood and the home had a strong smell of marijuana. The document said Hilyard stated “this is my fault” while officers were taking evidence photos and told officers it “seemed like she was coming after me with a picture frame” and added, “God was telling me to do it.”

Hilyard faces life in prison.

