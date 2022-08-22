WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is looking for a man they call a serial burglar. They released four photos of the person they are trying to find.
Investigators say they have connected the person in the picture to three burglaries in the past few months:
- Starkey, 144 S. Young, on June 20
- A business in the 1400 block of N. Rock Road on July 3
- A business in the 3000 block of W. Douglas on July 7
The WPD asks that if you recognize the man in the photos, call detectives at 316-268-4313 or email JWannow@wichita.gov.
If you would prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.