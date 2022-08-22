The Wichita Police Department released this photo of a person they are calling a serial burglar, Aug. 22, 2022. (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is looking for a man they call a serial burglar. They released four photos of the person they are trying to find.

The Wichita Police Department released this photo of a person they are calling a serial burglar, Aug. 22, 2022. (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

The Wichita Police Department released this photo of a person they are calling a serial burglar, Aug. 22, 2022. (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

The Wichita Police Department released this photo of a person they are calling a serial burglar, Aug. 22, 2022. (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

The Wichita Police Department released this photo of a person they are calling a serial burglar, Aug. 22, 2022. (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

Investigators say they have connected the person in the picture to three burglaries in the past few months:

Starkey, 144 S. Young, on June 20

A business in the 1400 block of N. Rock Road on July 3

A business in the 3000 block of W. Douglas on July 7

The WPD asks that if you recognize the man in the photos, call detectives at 316-268-4313 or email JWannow@wichita.gov.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.