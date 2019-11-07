Several charges filed against man found outside juvenile girls home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita father detained a 60-year-old man he caught outside his juvenile daughters window. The man now faces several criminal charges.

At approximately 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a disturbance with weapons call at a home in the 1900 block of South Custer.

When Wichita Police arrived, they contacted a male resident. The resident told police his daughter was hearing noises outside her window.

The father went to the backyard to find 62-year-old Mark Lawson of Wichita. Lawson assaulted the father as he attempted to leave the scene.

The father was able to detain Lawson until police officers arrived and made the arrest.

Following an investigation by detectives, Lawson has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, battery, criminal trespass, breach of privacy, electronic solicitation and sexual exploitation of a child.

The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorneys Office.