Several Kansas police departments offering free tracking kits to combat catalytic converter thefts

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several area law enforcement agencies have purchased and made a catalytic converter marking kit available to the public.

Over the last year, catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise in Cowley County due to the soaring price of precious metals contained in the parts. A setback in tracking catalytic converters is matching them to a particular victim.

The CATETCH catalytic converter kit allows vehicle owners to apply an identification number to the converter and register it online. The number can be provided to law enforcement and entered into the National Crime Information Center, which will help them track stolen parts.

The CATETCH kits are currently available free of charge at the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office, Winfield Police Department, Arkansas City Police Department, Udall Police Department and Burden Police Department.

If you have questions or would like to obtain a kit for your vehicles, contact the specific law enforcement agency in your area.