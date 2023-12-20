LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — A teacher in southwest Kansas has been arrested and charged in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the arrest of Andrew Lackey, 48, came after an investigation into the sexual assault of a child in Beaver County, Oklahoma. OSBI says special agents interviewed the child, collected evidence, and interviewed Lackey.

Lackey was ultimately arrested and booked into the Beaver County Jail. He was charged Wednesday morning.

The court has sealed the case, so the specific charges are unavailable.

Lackey is the welding technology instructor at Seward County Community College. SCCC says he has been suspended without pay following the arrest. He is also barred from campus and college activities.

“These charges are a serious concern, and we have taken this step in accordance with that,” SCCC President Brad Bennett said in a news release.

At last check, Lackey remains in the Beaver County Jail.