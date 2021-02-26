Sex offender arrested after groping victim in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said they arrested a sex offender after a victim reported being groped by the man on Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the 300 block of North Main.

Officers responded to take the report, and they continued to investigate the following day.

Detectives noticed several other reports of suspicious activity in the core downtown area. Multiple locations were canvassed and a suspect was identified and located.

Police arrested 37-year-old Mark J. Lang for sexual battery and an arrest & detain warrant issued by the Kansas Department of Corrections

Lang is currently homeless and a registered sex offender on parole for indecent liberties with a child out of Johnson County.

