Sex trafficking sting in Wichita leads to 18 arrests

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department on Thursday evening conducted a sex trafficking sting in the Broadway Corridor.

The department said officers from the Broadway Corridor Team, South CRT, SIB CRT, South Community Policing, and the Vice Unit conducted a special assignment that focused on those attempting to purchase sexual relations in the Broadway Corridor. A total of 18 people were arrested for various sex trafficking charges.

The police department said it was the 19th sex trafficking special assignment conducted by the Broadway Corridor Team. A total of 172 individuals have been arrested.