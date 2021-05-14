Sex trafficking sting in Wichita leads to 18 arrests

Crime

by: KSN News,

Posted: / Updated:

Wichita Police Department (KSN file photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department on Thursday evening conducted a sex trafficking sting in the Broadway Corridor.

The department said officers from the Broadway Corridor Team, South CRT, SIB CRT, South Community Policing, and the Vice Unit conducted a special assignment that focused on those attempting to purchase sexual relations in the Broadway Corridor. A total of 18 people were arrested for various sex trafficking charges.

The police department said it was the 19th sex trafficking special assignment conducted by the Broadway Corridor Team. A total of 172 individuals have been arrested.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories