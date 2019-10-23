Shawnee County inmate flees custody

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – An inmate from the Shawnee County Jail’s minimum-custody annex fled round 11 p.m. Tuesday night, according to Major Timothy Phelps.

Hugh Adam Wilson III, 40, was originally booked on felony drug possession charges, multiple misdemeanor traffic charges and municipal bench warrants on Oct. 10. He was also sentenced on a misdemeanor probation violation.

Phelps says the agency has no reason to believe Wilson is a threat to the public. The agency is working with local law enforcement on Wilson’s return to custody.

