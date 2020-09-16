Shawnee man sentenced to 5 years for buying child porn site membership

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 36-year-old Shawnee man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison for buying a membership to access a child pornography site on the internet, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Daryl Miller pleaded guilty to one count of access with intent to view child pornography. He was fined $5,000 under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

Miller was identified during an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) into the trafficking of child pornography on the Dark Web. Investigators in Washington, D.C., accessed a child pornography web site that sold access to users. They served a search warrant for the web site’s server, from which they learned that Miller had made 10 payments to the web site in 2016 and 2017. He used bitcoin virtual currency to make payments.

A forensic analysis of electronic devices in Miller’s home confirmed he had downloaded child pornography.

