Shawnee Mission teacher charged with child sex crime

SHAWNEE MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Kansas say a Shawnee Mission elementary teacher has been charged with a child sex crime.
The Kansas City Star reports that 63-year-old Kim Zier, who worked as a fifth-grade teacher at Pawnee Elementary School before being placed on leave, was charged in Johnson County District Court with one count of aggravated indecent liberties involving a child.
Investigators say he is accused of lewdly fondling or touching a child under the age of 14 on Jan. 28.
Zier was arrested Monday and charged the same day. He is scheduled to appear in court again April 22.
