SHAWNEE, Kan. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — Just weeks after a Shawnee woman was charged with the death of her child, she faces new accusations.

Karlie Phelps is charged with violating a protection order and intimidating a witness. Court documents show Phelps had contact with the witness on March 2.

It allegedly happened just five days after prosecutors charged Phelps with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 17-month-old son due to a Shawnee home fire.

Phelps appeared in court on the new charges Friday. She entered a not guilty plea to the crimes and was bonded out of jail following the hearing.

The child’s father, 28-year-old Nicholas Ecker, has already appeared in court on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated arson.

Phelps said she was in Overland Park with a friend when the fire started, according to court documents.

She later admitted in a police interview that she was at someone’s house in Wyandotte County and left the 17-month-old home alone.

Investigators determined the fire was deliberately set.