Sheriff: Detention deputy arrested for filing false police report

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said a detention deputy has been arrested and relieved of her duties for filing a false police report.

The report was filed back in December 2016. Sheriff Easter said the deputy, identified as Leann Schlicher during a news conference, reported being a victim of a sexual assault and the suspect was another detention deputy. The sheriff’s office investigated, and the case was presented to the district attorney. No charges were filed. However, both deputies received discipline for policy violations not related to the sexual assault allegation.

Leann Schlicher (Courtesy: Sedgwick Co. Sheriff)

In early 2020, Schlicher applied to be a commissioned deputy within the sheriff’s office and part of the process included an interview with a background investigator.

“On June 23, 2020, a background investigator conducted the interview with the applying deputy. During the interview, the deputy admitted to filing a false police report to detectives about the December 2016 sexual assault report. Because making a false report is a crime, a criminal investigation was initiated,” said Sheriff Easter.

As a result of the investigation, Sheriff Easter said Schlicher was booked into the detention facility and has been relieved of her duties. She served the sheriff’s office since 2015.

The other deputy involved, who did not file the report, no longer works at the sheriff’s office.

