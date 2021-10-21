Sheriff: Great Bend man arrested in child solicitation case

Crime

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Barton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after getting information that he was trying to solicit a child.

Dakota Payne (Courtesy: Barton County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the sheriff, an organization known as MotorCity Justice contacted Barton County detectives about an attempted unlawful solicitation of a child.

Detectives investigated and arranged a sting operation for Wednesday evening near 24th and Washington in Great Bend. The sheriff says Dakota Payne, 24, arrived at the scene believing he was meeting a juvenile female.

The sheriff’s office says Payne was arrested and booked on suspicion of indecent solicitation of a child, attempted exploitation of a child, and electronic solicitation. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The MotorCity Justice Facebook page says the organization’s goal is to raise awareness about online predators.

