WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested an 18-year-old man on alleged drug charges. They say the arrest is connected to the suspected fentanyl poisoning and overdose death of Corey Wontorski.

Corey Wontorski (Courtesy: Tamatha Arnott)

Wontorski died on Sept. 11 at the age of 24. His mother told KSN News that Wontorski battled drug addiction for years, but she says he was a good kid who made a dumb mistake. Since his death last month, she has fought to get fentanyl test strips decriminalized.

The sheriff’s office says investigators got information related to the case, and they followed up and arrested Gage Smith.

He was booked on suspicion of:

Distribution of a controlled Substance; causing death

Possession of a controlled substance

Use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Violate controlled substance laws

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still going on. Investigators will present the case to the district attorney’s office for possible charges.