Sheriff: Barton County man arrested in stabbing death of Dalmatian

Christopher Delauder

Christopher Delauder (Courtesy Barton County Sheriff’s Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Barton County sheriff says a man stabbed a Dalmatian to death last week at a home in Susank.

Sheriff Brian Bellendir says deputies were sent to the home at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, for a report of animal cruelty.

Witnesses at the home took deputies to the kennel holding the Dalmatian. They told deputies that at least one Susank resident witnessed the stabbing and pulled the suspect off the dog.

The sheriff says that a neighbor identified the suspect as Christopher Delauder, 32, of Susank.

According to Bellendir, Delauder approached the deputies and admitted to killing the dog.

“He had no explanation as to what prompted him to do so,” Bellendir said in a news release.

Investigators say the Dalmatian was in its kennel at its owner’s residence when Delauder entered the kennel and stabbed it eight times.

Delauder was booked into the Barton County Jail Wednesday on suspicion of felony cruelty to animals and criminal trespass. He posted bond and has been released.

The sheriff says the investigation continues.

