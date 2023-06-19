GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone tried to smuggle methamphetamine into the Barton County Jail by sewing the drug into his underwear, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.

The sheriff said his detectives learned of a plan to smuggle meth into the jail. According to investigators, the smuggling planners recruited an inmate who only serves his sentence on weekends but is free the rest of the week. The alleged plan was to have the man smuggle drugs in and pass them to other inmates.

Bellendir says that when the man showed up on Friday evening to be checked in at the jail, detectives and jail staff allegedly found suspected meth had been sewn into the seam of his underwear.

Detectives arrested a 47-year-old Great Bend man on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to distribute and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility. His bond is set at $50,000.

Also, a 36-year-old Great Bend man who is currently in jail for two probation violations was rearrested in this new case.

The sheriff says detectives are still investigating possible co-conspirators, so there may be more arrests.