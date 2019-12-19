2 arrests made in Smolan gun theft and burglary

SMOLAN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested after more than 40 guns were taken in a burglary.

The burglary happened back on July 24 in the 100 block of South Third St. in Smolan. During that day, someone forced their way into the home.

The sheriff said there were 30 long guns taken and at least a dozen handguns stolen.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office arrested 29-year-old Joshua Mudd on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal a firearm, felony theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated child endangerment, contributing to child’s misconduct and criminal damage to property. The next day authorities arrested 33-year-old Kylee Smith on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal a firearm, felony theft, aggravated child endangerment, and contributing to a child’s misconduct.

Several firearms have been recovered, however, more than 30 guns are still on the streets. The sheriff’s office said more arrests are likely.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

