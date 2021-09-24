Sheriff releases name of Salina homicide victim

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man found dead in a rural part of the county Tuesday. The sheriff says Marc Anthony Tipton, Sr., 42, is believed to be the victim of a homicide.

The cause of his death has not been released yet. But on Tuesday, the Salina Police Department released details of what lead to finding him.

Manuel Medina-Castro (Photo courtesy Saline County Sheriff’s Office)

A family went to the jail last Friday, Sept. 17, to tell authorities that a family member had borrowed a vehicle and then returned it with what appeared to be blood in it. Police said the family member, Manuel Medina-Castro, 27, was with the family as they reported it.

Police investigated, determined a violent crime had happened and began trying to find a victim. In the meantime, they arrested Medina-Castro on suspicion of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, battery of a law enforcement officer, and felony damage to property.

Three agencies worked the case – the police department, the sheriff’s office, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Tuesday, they got information that led to finding Tipton’s body near Halstead Road and McReynolds Road.

The Salina Police Department says it is asking that Medina-Castro be charged with second-degree murder.

Authorities ask that if you have information that could help with the case, call CrimeStoppers at 785-825-TIPS (8477), text SATIPS to CRIMES (2744637) or submit a web tip here. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500.