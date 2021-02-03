Sheriff says search warrants netted suspects and nearly a pound of meth

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Barton County sheriff says three people are behind bars and nearly a pound of methamphetamine is off the streets after two search warrants Tuesday evening.

Sheriff Brian Bellendir says the first warrant was for a home in the 2200 block of 28th Street in Great Bend. He says deputies and detectives found drug paraphernalia, a firearm, and three-quarters of a pound of meth.

Law enforcement officers execute a search warrant in the 2200 block of 28th St. in Great Bend on Feb. 2, 2021. (Courtesy Barton County Sheriff’s Office)

Law enforcement officers execute a search warrant in the 2200 block of 28th St. in Great Bend on Feb. 2, 2021. (Courtesy Barton County Sheriff’s Office)

Amanda Decker (Courtesy Barton County Sheriff’s Office)

Christopher Caton (Courtesy Barton County Sheriff’s Office)

Law enforcement officers execute a search warrant in the 5500 block of 9th St. in Great Bend on Feb. 2, 2021. (Courtesy Barton County Sheriff’s Office)

Law enforcement officers execute a search warrant in the 5500 block of 9th St. in Great Bend on Feb. 2, 2021. (Courtesy Barton County Sheriff’s Office)

They arrested Amanda Decker, 33, and booked her on suspicion of possession of meth.

Bellendir says they also arrested Harley Thomason, 34, of Lyons. The sheriff says Thomason was wanted on outstanding warrants from Rice County for felony burglary and theft.

The other search warrant was for a home in the 5500 block of 9th Street in a mobile home park. The sheriff says deputies were looking for meth and a wanted person, Christopher Caton.

The sheriff says deputies found meth and drug paraphernalia at the home.

He says Caton was found later in a vehicle nearby. Bellendir says Caton was booked on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to distribute, criminal use of a firearm, and other drug-related counts.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by a Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer and by an agent from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.