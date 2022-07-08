WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man in relation to the shooting deaths of two people near the 4300 block of S. Rock Road on July 2, 2022.

The sheriff’s office is looking for 42-year-old Hieu Trong Luong, AKA: Sunny. If you know his location, report it to law enforcement by calling 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

On Thursday, two men that were arrested in connection to the shooting, 43-year-old Joseph A. Ponse, Jr. and 42-year-old David Baeza were charged in connection with the murders.

Officials later identified one of the victims as Saren Negrete-Perez, 43, of California. The other deceased victim’s name has not yet been released.