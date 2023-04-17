LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The drug problem in Kansas got a little too close to home for someone in Dighton, in western Kansas.

Someone found a folded dollar bill that had a white substance in it in a Dighton lawn. The substance tested positive for meth. (Photo courtesy Lane County Sheriff’s Office)

The person found a folded one-dollar bill in their yard on Sunday, and meth was inside it.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office posted about the find on Facebook.

“Earlier this afternoon, a citizen contacted the on-duty Deputy to report that they had found a folded one-dollar bill in their yard. Upon unfolding it, a white substance spilled out,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The post goes on to say that the bill was tested for drugs. It tested positive for methamphetamine but negative for fentanyl and opiates.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says it is common for drug users and dealers to transport drugs in folded money or paper, and it can be “exceptionally hazardous” if the drug is fentanyl or something like it.

“It is important to remain vigilant about potential hazards in your surroundings,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Some residents commented on the Facebook post.

One said, “Glad it was found by LEC and not a child!”

Another person said, “Too close. Thankfully the citizen called it in.”