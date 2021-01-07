Sheriff’s office announces arrest of suspects in fatal shooting southwest of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects have been arrested in a shooting that left two people dead on Dec. 29 southwest of Wichita.

The sheriff’s office said 34-year-old Joshua Dean Halstead and 28-year-old Jacquellyn Michelle Arthur were arrested Wednesday morning.

Both Halstead and Arthur have been booked at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility on suspicion of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated robbery.

The two victims who died in the shooting have been identified as 43-year-old Bradley Michael Reece and 22-year-old Kayla Schmidt.