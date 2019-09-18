Sheriff’s office employee charged with rape, fired from job

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A civilian employee of the Barton County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with rape.

Wednesday morning, agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested Jimmy L. Hapes, 64, of Great Bend, when he turned himself in to county officials in Great Bend.

The KBI says his arrest is in connection to an incident that happened June 7. Investigators are not releasing any other details of the case.

The KBI initiated its investigation on June 24, when the Great Bend Police Department requested KBI assistance after the rape was reported to them.

Barton County Attorney Levi Morris says Hapes was also charged Wednesday.

Hapes was a civil process server for the sheriff’s office. Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir says when formal charges were filed, Hapes was terminated.

