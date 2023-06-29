WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has died after a shooting in the 200 block of S. Minnesota early Thursday morning.

When police arrived shortly before 1 a.m., they found one person critically injured and the alleged shooter still on the scene. The victim was rushed to the hospital but died a short time later.

Lt. Lee Eisenbise, Wichita Police Department, said two people who know each other got into a disturbance inside a home. Both people had guns.

“Indicators are maybe alcohol was involved, and it led to a physical disturbance, and eventually one of the people fired,” Eisenbise said. “They reported they felt it was in self-defense.”

Police say the shooter went to a neighbor after the incident.

“There’s one neighbor … our shooter actually went and self-reported the incident to,” Eisenbise said.

Police have taken the alleged shooter in for questioning.