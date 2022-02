DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in the 1300 block of Meadowlark Rd. in Derby, Kansas, has put at least one person in critical condition on Friday afternoon.

The call came in around 4:13 p.m. from dispatch. Derby police are on site. No suspects have been apprehended at this time. So far, no other injuries have been reported.

The shots were fired near an apartment complex, The Trails at Derby.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story with more information as we receive it.