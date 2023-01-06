WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was injured following a shooting in Derby on Friday night.

Police say shortly before 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 100 block of Maryland St. near the intersection of Meadowlark and Buckner in Derby.

Upon arrival, officers learned one person had been shot, possibly twice. He was treated by EMS and later transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Police say this was not a random incident, and the shooter and victim were known to each other. They believe it started as an altercation between the two people that resulted in the shooting.

The suspect has not yet been found. Police ask if you have any information to call the Derby Police Department.

An investigation is still ongoing.