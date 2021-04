WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police officers are investigating a shooting in north Wichita.

Our crew on the scene has learned the victim is a woman who was shot in the leg. Dispatchers tell us the victim is in serious condition.

The shooting call came in from the 2700 block of North Spruce, near Grove and 26th Street North.

Wichita police officers are talking to witnesses. They do not have any information to release about a suspect yet.