WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 44-year-old woman injured in a northeast Wichita shooting underwent surgery, and her condition has improved.

The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of N. Piatt.

Police responded and found the woman inside her car with two gunshot wounds to her upper legs.

The woman was then taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, where she underwent surgery.

Police say the suspect and victim know each other and that the shooting was not a random incident.