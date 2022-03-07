WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was fatally shot near downtown Wichita on Monday.

According to Wichita Police Department Public Information Officer Charley Davidson, officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the call of a shooting in the 700 block of N. Broadway.

Upon arrival, Davidson says officers found a man in his 20s who had been shot outside of an apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

Davidson says that one person has been taken into custody.





Officers are talking to neighbors and people in the area to see if they saw or heard anything.

Davidson asks that if you know anything, to call detectives at 316-268-4646 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.