WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An argument in south Wichita Wednesday evening led to a man getting shot in his leg.

The Wichita Police Department received multiple calls around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a disturbance with shots fired in the 4400 block of S. Broadway.

A man in his mid-30s was found with a gunshot wound to his right leg. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Wichita Police Department Lieutenant David Nienstedt, an argument led up to the shooting.

“It appears that there was an argument between the person on the motorcycle and a person in a vehicle, and the person in the vehicle fired shots at the person on the motorcycle,” Nienstedt said.

Nienstedt says a person of interest is in custody. No one else was injured.

An investigation is ongoing