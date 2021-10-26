Shooting in south Wichita leaves man in critical condition

WICHITA, Kan, (KSNW) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot Tuesday around 8 p.m. in south Wichita.

According to Lieutenant Dale Mattern of the Wichita Police Department, upon arrival to the scene officers found a man in the intersection of Lincoln and Emporia with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Lieutenant Mattern believes the shooting happened at a home near the intersection. Police are currently writing a search warrant for the house.

Through an investigation, police were able to find video that shows there were three people in the house at the time of the shooting. They are looking for the other two people involved. Mattern believes the victim and the two other people know each other.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide information as it becomes available.