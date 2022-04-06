WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are currently on the scene of a shooting in south Wichita.

According to the Wichita Police Department, the shooting took place at the River Walk Apartments, 2703 South Topeka, near the intersection of South Broadway and East Pawnee Street.

Only one person has been reported injured, and they were transported to a local hospital.

KSN News has a crew at the scene. We will update this story online and on our KSN newscast at 10 p.m. as more information becomes available.

In the meantime, the public is asked to avoid the area.