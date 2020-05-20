Shooting in southeast Wichita critically injures one person, second victim shows up at hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police and emergency crews responded to a shooting in southeast Wichita Wednesday afternoon.

The officers got the call of the shooting around 2:45 p.m. It happened in the parking lot of Fox Run Apartments in the 1100 block of South Webb Road.

“When they arrived they did find one male on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound,” said Lt. Rick Moscicki, Wichita Police Department. “He’s approximately 20 years old. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.”

He said they also have a report of a second victim showing up with a gunshot wound at one of the hospitals.

“Overall, two victims,” said Moscicki. “Whether they’re both related to this incident is yet to be determined. We still have officers at the hospital interviewing that person.”

He says neighbors first called to report a loud disturbance. The neighbors heard at least 10 to 15 shots. When they looked out the window, they saw the man on the ground.

Police are interviewing the witnesses and are trying to retrieve any video evidence from surveillance cameras.

“Well, we’re going to start seeing, we have some tag numbers and who’s involved in this, what their connections are to each other and try to determine the cause of this and what exactly occurred out here,” said Moscicki.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

This is the second shooting call police have responded to this afternoon. The first one was in east Wichita on Green.

Police say it is too soon to know if there is any connection between the two shootings.

