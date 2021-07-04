Shooting in southeast Wichita leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is dead and two are left with gunshot wounds after a shooting took place in southeast Wichita Sunday.

The Wichita Police Department says the shooting happened in the 2200 block of south Glendale at around 1:30 a.m. left a 49-year-old man dead, a 14-year-old boy and a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wounds.

The WPD report that the 49-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, the 14-year old boy was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 36-year-old man was admitted to the hospital but has since been released.

The WPD is still investigating. KSN will keep you updated when we receive more information.

