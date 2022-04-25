WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person is in critical condition after they were shot early Monday evening in south Wichita.

The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Meadowview, shortly before 6 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said they discovered a person that had one, possibly two, gunshot wound(s). They were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting stemmed from a possible domestic violence incident.

“We believe that people that were involved in the situation are possibly known,” Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Forshee said.

Forshee says there are no safety concerns for the public.

An investigation is ongoing.