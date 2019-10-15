Woman injured in southeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a woman in her 20s was injured in a shooting in southeast Wichita Monday night.

The shooting happened at a park near Lincoln and Hillside.

Police tell KSN News that multiple neighbors reported seeing a large fight and people fleeing the area. Several gunshots were fired.

“We have recovered evidence on scene that indicates a gun was fired, and we have a person who has shown up at a area hospital with gunshot injuries,” said Sgt. Brian Safris, Wichita Police Department.

Police said the woman was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there were about 15 to 20 people in the park at the time, and several witnesses were cooperating with the investigation.

No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or detectives at 316-268-4407.

