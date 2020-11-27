Shooting in Wichita leaves 1 in serious condition, police still investigating

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A30-year-old man is in the hospital in serious condition after being shot Thursday.

Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on the 600 Block of North Estelle. When officers arrived. they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Wichita Police Department said the investigation revealed that a fight broke out between several juveniles. Other adults intervened in the fight, including the 30-year-old victim.  Shortly after, a suspect confronted the 30-year-old and shot him.

“We are talking to several witnesses,” said Sergeant Jamie Schepis. “At this point, we do not know how many were involved or specifically involved in the shooting.”

This was not a random incident, and the case remains under investigation, according to WPD.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call WPD Investigations at (316) 268-4407. People can also call the See Something, Say Something Hotline at (316) 519-2282, or they may call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (316) 267-2111.

