One dead, one injured in shooting at Wichita apartment complex

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police detectives are investigating a deadly shooting at a west Wichita apartment complex.

The shooting happened at Morgans Landing Apartments at 3801 W. 13th St. North around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

A police sergeant tells KSN News that there were five people inside the apartment when the shooting occurred. He added that there is danger to the public, as they continue to search for two suspects.

